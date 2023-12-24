Radhika Ajmera Acquires 6,000 Shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSE:FAP) Stock

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSE:FAP – Get Free Report) Director Radhika Ajmera bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FAP opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.86 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.55. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.74.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Company Profile

ABRDN Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

