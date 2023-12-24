Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 8th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.007744.
Raia Drogasil Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $6.13 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.
About Raia Drogasil
