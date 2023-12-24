Raymond James Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of BB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,860 shares of company stock worth $2,151,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

