Raymond James Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $148.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Shares of EOG opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

