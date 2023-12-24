Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 256.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.12%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

