ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181.66

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $181.66 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00165300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002270 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

