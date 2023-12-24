Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.22. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,935 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

