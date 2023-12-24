Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.22. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 31,935 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RDEIY
Redeia Corporación Stock Performance
Redeia Corporación Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redeia Corporación
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.