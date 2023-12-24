Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.51. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.
Regis Resources Trading Up 6.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.
Regis Resources Company Profile
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
