Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

