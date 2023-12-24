Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

