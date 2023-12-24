Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $162.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.