Reviewing XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) & Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XP Power and Vertiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get XP Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XP Power 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vertiv 0 1 8 0 2.89

Vertiv has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Vertiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than XP Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XP Power N/A N/A N/A Vertiv 3.82% 36.13% 7.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares XP Power and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.4% of XP Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XP Power and Vertiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XP Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertiv $5.69 billion 3.27 $76.60 million $0.65 75.05

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than XP Power.

Summary

Vertiv beats XP Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also offers engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.