RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,419 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 199.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

