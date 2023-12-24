RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

