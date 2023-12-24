RFG Advisory LLC Buys 224 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 16,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5,916.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 86,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 84,723 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $266.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $218.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

