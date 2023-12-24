RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.