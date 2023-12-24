RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.