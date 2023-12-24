RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.