RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

