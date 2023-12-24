RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

PANW stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.