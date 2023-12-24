RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $529.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

