RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 922,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,402,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.