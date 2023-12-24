RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

