RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,191 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

