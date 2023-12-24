RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DVN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

