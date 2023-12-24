RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,360 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

