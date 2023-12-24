RFG Advisory LLC Sells 104,811 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,811 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 4,268,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 4,145,758 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,198,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

