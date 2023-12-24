RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

