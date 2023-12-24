RFG Advisory LLC Sells 834 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $103.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

