RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $254.10 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

View Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.