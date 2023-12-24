RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

