RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $508.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $511.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.40.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

