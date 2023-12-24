Richard Wilmer Sells 8,350 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $20,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,380,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.2 %

CHPT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

