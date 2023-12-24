Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

