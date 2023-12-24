Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of RIO opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.