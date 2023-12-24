Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $220.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average of $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

