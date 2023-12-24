Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,673 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

