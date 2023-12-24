RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $12.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.93 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 414,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,728,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,408 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.