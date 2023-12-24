Robert W. Baird Raises Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $100.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTC. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

