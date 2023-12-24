Roger Aston Buys 3,649,904 Shares of PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) Stock

PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA – Get Free Report) insider Roger Aston acquired 3,649,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$18,249.52 ($12,248.00).

PharmAust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97.

Get PharmAust alerts:

About PharmAust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PharmAust Limited develops targeted cancer therapeutics for humans and animals in Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers, neurological diseases, and viral infections. Its lead candidate is Monepantel (MPL), a small molecule drug which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmAust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmAust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.