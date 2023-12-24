Roger Aston Buys 3,649,904 Shares of PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) Stock

PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA – Get Free Report) insider Roger Aston acquired 3,649,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$18,249.52 ($12,248.00).
PharmAust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97.
About PharmAust
