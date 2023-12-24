Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

