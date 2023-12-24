Rothschild Investment LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $390,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

