Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 1,234 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.81. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.