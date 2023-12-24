Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 186 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

