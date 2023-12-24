Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 390 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

