Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $303,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

