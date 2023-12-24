Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $452,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.