Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $590,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

