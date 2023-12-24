Rothschild Investment LLC IL Invests $438,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $51,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

