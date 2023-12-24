Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on R. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 0.5 %

R opened at $117.88 on Thursday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.