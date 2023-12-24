S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

